A fortnight after he topped the singles chart for the eighth time, Elton John appropriately enough now enjoys the eighth No.1 album of his career. Featuring a string of eclectic collaborations, including current singles chart smash Cold Heart, The Lockdown Sessions strolls effortlessly to the top of the charts with 30,814 sales, including 25,770 physical copies.

Elton enjoyed four No.1 albums in a row in the ’70s, two more in quick succession in the ’90s (Sleeping With The Past ...