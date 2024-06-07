Just like that, he’s back: Dissing and discussing, referencing multiple brands and recording artists, and as lyrically controversial and foul-mouthed as ever, Eminem is back, and moreover, No.1 with Houdini.

The introductory single from his upcoming 12th album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Houdini explodes onto the chart with first week consumption of 104,803 units (8,217 digital downloads, 96,586 sales-equivalent streams) – the highest sale for any track since Sprinter by Dave & Central Cee logged 108,200 ...