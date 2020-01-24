Just two weeks after Stormzy racked up the first chart double of 2020, hip-hop heavyweight Eminem secures the second, debuting atop the album chart with surprise release Music To Be Murdered By and the singles chart with one of its constituent tracks, Godzilla.

Dropping unexpectedly on Friday (January 17), Music To Be Murdered By has been the subject of negative press for referencing the 2017 Manchester bomb attack in lyrics to Unaccommodating, not least from Manchester band The Courteeners, who ...