Charts analysis: Eminem's Houdini stays ahead of Espresso on singles rundown

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 14th 2024 at 6:05PM

In the chart with his debut hit, My Name Is, when Sabrina Carpenter was born in May 1999, Eminem’s 2024 renaissance Houdini denies her the opportunity of securing the chart’s top two positions simultaneously, as it coasts to a second week at No.1 on consumption of 85,724 units (4,591 digital downloads, 81,133 sales-equivalent streams). Although it is his 11th No.1, Houdini is, somewhat surprisingly, the first Eminem single to spend more than one week at the summit. His 2002 ...

