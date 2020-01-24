Eminem scores his 10th No.1 album with Music To Be Murdered By, and his 10th No.1 single this week with Godzilla but it is the very first time he has ever managed to synchronise them and score the coveted double.

While Music To Be Murdered By enjoyed a substantial 46.83% advantage over its runner-up on the album chart, Godzilla - which also features late rapper Juice Wrld - had to work for its singles supremacy, emerging just 0.18% (93 sales) ...