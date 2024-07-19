As he said in the lyrics of his recent No.1 single, Houdini, guess who’s back? Eminem, that’s who, with his first album of new material in more than four years, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) (TDOSS), outselling its nearest challenger by a margin of more than four to one to debut at No.1.

The 51-year-old hip-hop heavyweight’s 12th studio album racked up first week consumption of 45,063 units (778 cassettes, 7,418 digital downloads and 36,867 sales-equivalent ...