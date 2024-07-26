Eminem’s first album of new material in more than four years, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) (TDOSS) remains atop the chart for a second week, albeit with consumption dipping 59.55% week-on-week to 18,230 units (611 cassettes, 1,129 digital downloads and 16,490 sales-equivalent streams).

The 749th new No.1 album of the 21st century, it is the only one to top the chart with cassette as its only physical component. Its unusual release strategy currently calls for CDs to ...