Registering its smallest increase in consumption for six weeks, We Don’t Talk About Bruno nevertheless secures its third consecutive week at No.1 (59,169 sales) for Encanto ensemble Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Rhezy Feliz, Carolina Gaitan & Diane Guerrero, with an increased victory margin. It thus becomes the first motion picture soundtrack song to spend more than a fortnight at No.1 since 2015 when Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do – from Fifty Shades Of Grey – spent four ...