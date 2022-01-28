Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Encanto's Bruno settles in at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 28th 2022 at 5:50PM

We need to talk about ‘Bruno’: The soundtrack to the Walt Disney studio’s new animated blockbuster Encanto tightens its grip on the singles chart, with all three of its chart eligible tracks making further gains.

Ensemble piece We Don’t Talk About Bruno - performed by Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Rhezy Feliz, Carolina Gaitan & Diane Guerrero – lengthens its lead at the top of the chart, with consumption up 21.90% to 55,709 units on its second week at the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022