Twenty years after their formation, and 16 years after their chart debut, Hertfordshire rock quartet Enter Shikari are No.1 for the first time, with seventh studio set, A Kiss For The Whole World, winning a closely-contested battle for chart honours to emerge victorious on first week consumption of 13,513 units (4,789 CDs, 4,689 vinyl albums, 1,264 cassettes, 980 digital downloads, 1,792 sales-equivalent streams).

It is a rare case of an album’s overall chart position being greater than the sum of ...