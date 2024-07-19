Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Espresso is No.1 again - but Please Please Please could rebound to summit next week

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 19th 2024 at 6:01PM

Toppled from the chart summit in Tuesday’s sales flashes, Sabrina Carpenter subsequently reasserted herself, and has the nation’s top two singles for the fifth straight week.

Espresso – which spent five weeks at the summit, before retreating to No.2 for a further five weeks, and returning to pole position last week – once again the victor, with follow-up, Please Please Please, which itself spent three weeks at the top, remaining at No.2

Consumption of both tracks is down again, with ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024