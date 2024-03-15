Joining the elite pantheon of female solo artists to secure more than four solo number one albums, Ariana Grande scores her fifth with Eternal Sunshine, effortlessly gliding to a chart-topping debut on consumption of 38,207 units (5,760 CDs, 6,527 vinyl albums, 247 cassettes, 880 digital downloads and 24,793 sales-equivalent streams).

The 30-year-old Floridan’s seventh studio album – most of it written by Grande with Swedish wizard Max Martin and his compatriot Ilya Salmanzadeh – it puts her joint sixth in ...