Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Eternal love for Ariana Grande delivers US superstar a fifth No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 15th 2024 at 6:00PM

Joining the elite pantheon of female solo artists to secure more than four solo number one albums, Ariana Grande scores her fifth with Eternal Sunshine, effortlessly gliding to a chart-topping debut on consumption of 38,207 units (5,760 CDs, 6,527 vinyl albums, 247 cassettes, 880 digital downloads and 24,793 sales-equivalent streams). 

The 30-year-old Floridan’s seventh studio album – most of it written by Grande with Swedish wizard Max Martin and his compatriot Ilya Salmanzadeh – it puts her joint sixth in ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024