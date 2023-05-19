Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Eurovision songs make Top 10 impact

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 19th 2023 at 5:59PM

In a week when an unprecedented four songs from The Eurovision Song Contest simultaneously storm the Top 10, Miracle holds strong for Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, spending its sixth week at No.1 in total and fourth in a row with consumption increasing 3.22% week-on-week to 42,378 units (1 CD, 1,371 digital downloads and 41,006 sales-equivalent streams)

After three weeks as runner-up, American singer/songwriter David Kushner’s Daylight is pushed down to No.3 (35,950 sales), as Eurovision winner Loreen surges ...

