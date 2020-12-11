I know some people who have been wanting this to happen for years, but it has taken this year’s unprecedented surge in streams of Christmas perennials for the dream to become reality. This week’s No.1 single is All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.

Originally recorded for the singer’s 1994 album Merry Christmas, the track was an immediate global smash, peaking at No.2 on these shores at the end of that year. Its transformation into a ...