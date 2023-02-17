Still outselling its nearest challenger by a margin of more than 50%, Flowers is No.1 for the fifth week in a row for Miley Cyrus.

Its sales dipping 10.44% week-on-week to 72,975 – its lowest level yet – Flowers sold 5,808 digital downloads, with the rest of its consumption from sales-equivalent streams. Despite its impressive run at No.1, Flowers is way down the chart for biggest sellers of the 2020s, where it only entered the Top 1000 last week ...