Despite not yet yielding a Top 50 single, Florence + The Machine’s fifth album, Dance Fever, makes a strong debut atop the chart, achieving the highest weekly sale of any album in 2022 to deliver her/their fourth No.1.

The 19th different album to top the chart in as many weeks, Dance Fever does so on consumption of 31,187 units (12,161 CDs, 6,520 vinyl double packs, 6,664 cassettes, 1,796 digital downloads and 4,046 sales-equivalent streams), becoming the first album to ...