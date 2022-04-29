Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Fontaines DC debut at summit with Skinty Fia

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 29th 2022 at 6:00PM

Post-punk quintet Fontaines DC score an emphatic first No.1 with their third album, Skinty Fia, debuting atop the chart on consumption of 19,983 units (12,387 on vinyl, 4,262 CDs, 788 cassettes, 919 digital downloads and 1,627 sales-equivalent streams).

Skinty Fia – its title, apparently an archaic Gaelic expression – is the fourth album by an Irish act to top the chart in the 2020s, following releases from Niall Horan, Inhaler and The Script. Currently based in London, Fontaines DC’s lead ...

