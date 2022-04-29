Post-punk quintet Fontaines DC score an emphatic first No.1 with their third album, Skinty Fia, debuting atop the chart on consumption of 19,983 units (12,387 on vinyl, 4,262 CDs, 788 cassettes, 919 digital downloads and 1,627 sales-equivalent streams).

Skinty Fia – its title, apparently an archaic Gaelic expression – is the fourth album by an Irish act to top the chart in the 2020s, following releases from Niall Horan, Inhaler and The Script. Currently based in London, Fontaines DC’s lead ...