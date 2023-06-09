An epic battle for supremacy between heavyweight rock acts saw leadership of the chart change three times in the week, before But Here We Are by Foo Fighters pulled decisively ahead of Council Skies by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Four sales behind in the first of the week’s sales flashes, three ahead on the second, 117 behind on the third, 225 behind on the fourth, 477 ahead on the fifth and 685 ahead on the sixth, But Here We ...