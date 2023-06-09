Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Foo Fighters land sixth No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 9th 2023 at 5:03PM

An epic battle for supremacy between heavyweight rock acts saw leadership of the chart change three times in the week, before But Here We Are by Foo Fighters pulled decisively ahead of Council Skies by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.  

Four sales behind in the first of the week’s sales flashes, three ahead on the second, 117 behind on the third, 225 behind on the fourth, 477 ahead on the fifth and 685 ahead on the sixth, But Here We ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023