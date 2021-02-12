Embarking on one of the most extensive remotely-conducted press schedules we’ve seen so far, cementing his reputation as the nicest man in rock in the process, the reward for Dave Grohl is yet another No.1 album for the Foo Fighters.

Medicine At Midnight, the 10th studio album from the group, all but obliterates the competition with a suitably large first week sale of 42,486 (31,617 physical). Acknowledging we are no longer comparing like with like and that, in a ...