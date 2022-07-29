Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Four weeks at the summit for LF System

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 29th 2022 at 5:50PM

It is now the longest-running No.1 by a Scottish act since Lewis Capaldi spent seven weeks at the summit in 2019 with Someone You Loved, but consumption of Edinburgh duo LF System’s maiden hit, Afraid To Feel, dips 20.35% week-on-week to 48,932 units (3,029 digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams) on its fourth week at the apex. That’s its lowest sale for six weeks, and the lowest for a No.1 single for 21 weeks.

It is now facing ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022