It is now the longest-running No.1 by a Scottish act since Lewis Capaldi spent seven weeks at the summit in 2019 with Someone You Loved, but consumption of Edinburgh duo LF System’s maiden hit, Afraid To Feel, dips 20.35% week-on-week to 48,932 units (3,029 digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams) on its fourth week at the apex. That’s its lowest sale for six weeks, and the lowest for a No.1 single for 21 weeks.

It is now facing ...