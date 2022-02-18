From the bottom to the top: A little more than 15 years after his first album, Sleep Is For The Week, sold 1,099 copies to debut on the chart’s bottom rung, No.200, Frank Turner’s ninth, FTHC, opens at No.1.

FTHC is 40-year-old folk/alternative singer/songwriter Turner’s fifth straight top three album, and first No.1, following the No.2 peaks of 2013’s Tape Deck Heart and 2015’s Positive Songs For Negative People, and the No.3 postings of 2018’s Be More Kind and ...