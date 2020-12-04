Two veteran acts whose careers date back to the 1990s in one form or another went head-to-head for albums supremacy this week, although in the end the margin of victory for the winner was more than comfortable.

Music Played By Humans, Gary Barlow’s first solo work for seven years, becomes his third such No.1 album with a suitably large sale of 46,406 (43,887 of these physical). He previously hit the top with his solo debut Open Road (1997) as ...