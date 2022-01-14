Twenty-one weeks after it was released, eight weeks after it made the Top 40 and six weeks after it first peaked at No.2, Abcdefu by Gayle breezes to the top of the singles chart on consumption of 41,079 units, ending the brief second reign of Adele’s Easy On Me which dips 1-2 (36,229 sales).

At 17 years, six months and six days, Gayle is the sixth youngest of the nine female solo artists to top the chart before their 18th ...