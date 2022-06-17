Released three days after George Ezra’s 29th birthday last Tuesday (June 7), his album, Gold Rush Kid effects the 23rd change of leadership on the chart in as many weeks, debuting in pole position on consumption of 44,514 units.

Selling 27,684 copies on CD, 6,755 on vinyl, 1,097 on cassette and 4,659 on digital downloads, with sales-equivalent streams accounting for the rest, Gold Rush Kid is Ezra’s third straight No.1 album – his entire output – with consumption of ...