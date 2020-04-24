By the time you read these words the news that Gerry Cinnamon has achieved this week's No.1 album will have been widely greeted as nothing less than a hugely deserved triumph, sentiments with which it is hard to disagree.

The genial Scotsman's second release The Bonny storms to the top with a strong sale of 28,945 (6,629 from streams). That's an unusually strong streaming number for what you might regard as a rock album meaning the singer also invades the ...