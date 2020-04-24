Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Gerry Cinnamon lands first No.1

by James Masterton
Friday, Apr 24th 2020 at 5:45PM

By the time you read these words the news that Gerry Cinnamon has achieved this week's No.1 album will have been widely greeted as nothing less than a hugely deserved triumph, sentiments with which it is hard to disagree.

The genial Scotsman's second release The Bonny storms to the top with a strong sale of 28,945 (6,629 from streams). That's an unusually strong streaming number for what you might regard as a rock album meaning the singer also invades the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020