Hit ahoy! The tide is in for Gigi Perez, whose debut hit Sailor Song surfs all the way to No.1, as its consumption increases for the 12th week in a row to 39,001 units (152 digital downloads, 38,849 sales-equivalent streams).

Although that makes it the first single to be No.1 on consumption of fewer than 40,000 units for 53 weeks, it is a fine achievement for the 24-year-old, originally from New Jersey but now based in Florida. A folksy ...