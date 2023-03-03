Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Gorillaz score first No.1 album in 18 years

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 3rd 2023 at 5:30PM

Almost 22 years since their eponymous debut reached No.3, and nearly 18 years since second album Demon Dayz became their only previous No.1, Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz are kings of the chart jungle for the second time, with Cracker Island swinging to the top of the tree on first week consumption of 22,440 units (4,895 CDs, 11,449 12-inch vinyl albums, 268 7-inch vinyl albums, 1,264 cassettes, 1,232 digital downloads and 3,332 sales-equivalent streams). 

Their eighth studio set – the ...

