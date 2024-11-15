Just 2.98% ahead of its nearest opponent last week, Gracie Abrams’ first No.1 single, That’s So True, opens that gap to a more comfortable 31.82% as it secures its second week at the apex on consumption of 54,549 units (597 digital downloads and 53,952 sales-equivalent streams).

That’s a 33.71% increase in consumption week-on-week, placing it well ahead of the single that preceded it at No.1, and remains its runner-up, Sailor Song by Gigi Perez. Sailor Song nevertheless increases ...