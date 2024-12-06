Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Gracie Abrams holds of festive hits to secure fifth week at No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 6th 2024 at 5:55PM

Band Aid and Wham! both topped sales flashes but Gracie Abrams unexpectedly fought a successful rearguard action and is No.1 for the fifth straight week with That’s So True on consumption of 48,176 units (308 digital downloads, 47,868 sales-equivalent streams). 

In so doing, it further extends to 31 weeks (out of 48) in 2024, and 15 weeks in a row that the No.1 song has been by a female soloist. On the Top 200 Combined Tracks, where ACR is not ...

