In the tightest top three in more than two years, That’s So True by Gracie Abrams is No.1 for the third week in a row, and the eighth week in total, with consumption rising 2.98% week-on-week to 50,584 units (536 digital downloads and 50,048 sales-equivalent streams) – its highest level for eight weeks.

It continues to be followed by Apt (2-2, 49,759 sales) by Rosé & Bruno Mars and Messy (3-3, 49,468 sales) by Lola Young, both of which register ...