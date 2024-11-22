Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Gracie Abrams holds true at singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 22nd 2024 at 6:03PM

Gracie Abrams continues atop the singles chart with That’s So True racking up consumption of a further 50,727 units (335 digital downloads and 50,392 sales-equivalent streams) on its third week at No.1. It is the 30th week this year (out of 47) and the 13th week in a row that the No.1 song has been by a female soloist – both unprecedented.

That’s So True suffers its first dip in consumption, falling 7.01% week-on-week, and so does Sailor Song, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024