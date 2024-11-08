Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Gracie Abrams lands first ever No.1 single

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 8th 2024 at 6:01PM

Exactly six months after she made her singles chart debut with Risk, Gracie Abrams is No.1 for the first time, with fifth hit That’s So True jumping 3-1 on consumption of 40,798 units (411 digital downloads and 40,387 sales-equivalent streams).

Trailing behind former incumbent Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song on sales flashes all week – but by just 30 units yesterday (November 7) – That’s So True moved to the summit with a majority of 1,179 as Sailor Song’s one week ...

