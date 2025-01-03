Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Gracie Abrams leaps back to No.1 with That's So True

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 3rd 2025 at 6:00PM

Order is restored on the singles chart, with the annual post-holiday mass exodus of Christmas-related tracks allowing That’s So True – previously No.1 for five weeks in November/December – to reclaim its place atop the list for Gracie Abrams

Overwhelmed by Christmas-related tracks a week ago, it now rebounds 21-1 on consumption of 46,869 units (498 digital downloads, 46,371 sales-equivalent streams). That is an increase of 0.40% week-on-week but the lowest for a No.1 for eight weeks. It is ...

