That’s So True by Gracie Abrams is No.1 for the second week in a row, and the seventh week in total, with consumption rising 4.81% week-on-week to 49,122 units (455 digital downloads and 48,667 sales-equivalent streams).

It also becomes her most-consumed track with a to-date tally of 528,920 units putting it ahead of her only previous Top 10 hit, I Love You, I’m Sorry (520,900 units), which holds at No.36 (9,881 sales) this week.

It remains well ahead in an ...