Gracie Abrams remains comfortable atop the singles chart, with That’s So True racking up consumption of a further 49,848 units (323 digital downloads and 49,525 sales-equivalent streams) on its fourth week at No.1. It extends to 30 weeks (out of 47) in 2024, and 14 weeks in a row that the No.1 song has been by a female soloist – both records.

Remaining in convoy in an unchanged top three are Sailor Song (2-2, 39,905 sales) by Gigi Perez and ...