Seventeen months after her critically-lauded debut release Good Riddance debuted and peaked at No.3, Californian singer/songwriter Gracie Abrams dashes to a No.1 debut with second album, The Secret Of Us, on consumption of 22,883 units (9,661 CDs, 5,900 vinyl albums, 1,558 cassettes, 141 digital downloads and 5,623 sales-equivalent streams).

Hosting all three of her chart singles to date, including Taylor Swift duet Us – which opens at No.37 this week after the pair performed it at Swift’s Wembley Arena gig ...