It’s a great day for Green Day, whose pithy 13th studio album, Father Of All… debuts atop the album chart, becoming their fourth No.1.

In the seventh change of leadership of the chart in a row, it achieved consumption of 23,389 units (including 2,055 from sales-equivalent streams) – 24.26% down on its immediate predecessor, Revolution Radio, which also debuted at No.1 in October 2016 on consumption of 30,880 units.

That, in turn, is well below the opening tallies of 89,385 ...