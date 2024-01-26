It’s another great day for Green Day, whose 14th studio album, Saviors, debuts atop the album chart, becoming their fifth No.1.

In the 10th change of leadership of the chart in a row, it achieved consumption of 31,361 units (14,955 CDs, 10,420 vinyl albums, 1,124 cassettes, 1,493 digital downloads and 3,369 sales-equivalent streams) – 34.08% up on its immediate predecessor, Father Of All…, which also debuted at No.1 in February 2020 on consumption of 23,389 units.

Green Day’s previous ...