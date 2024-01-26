Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Green Day top 30,000 sales with Saviors

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 26th 2024 at 5:12PM

It’s another great day for Green Day, whose 14th studio album, Saviors, debuts atop the album chart, becoming their fifth No.1.

In the 10th change of leadership of the chart in a row, it achieved consumption of 31,361 units (14,955 CDs, 10,420 vinyl albums, 1,124 cassettes, 1,493 digital downloads and 3,369 sales-equivalent streams) – 34.08% up on its immediate predecessor, Father Of All…, which also debuted at No.1 in February 2020 on consumption of 23,389 units. 

Green Day’s previous ...

