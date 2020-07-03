The latest in a string of album releases to endure a delayed release thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, Haim's third album Women In Music Pt. III makes good on the built-up demand and debuts with a splash at the very top of the charts this week.
It means the three sisters maintain what is by any standards an impressive level of consistency, their third Top 3 album in succession and a second No.1 record. album Women In Music Pt. ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now