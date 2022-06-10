Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Harry Styles' As It Was becomes longest-running No.1 since Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 10th 2022 at 6:00PM

 As a child I attended mass services on a regular basis, and can still recall The Gloria Patri, which includes the words ‘As It Was, Is Now And Will Forever Be’. Putting a less devotional spin on those words, As It Was is now but probably won’t forever be No.1 for Harry Styles – but it’s having a good try, securing its 10 th consecutive week at the summit this week, even as parent album Harry’s House returns ...

