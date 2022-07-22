It’s the busiest week in a while on the artist album chart, with 10 new entries – but none has enough clout to prevent Harry’s House from securing its second week in a row and sixth week in total at No.1 for Harry Styles.

Its consumption off 8.29% week-on-week to 11,742 units – the lowest level of its nine-week chart residency thus far, and the lowest for a No.1 album for 13 weeks – consumption of Harry’s House was once ...