Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Harry Styles does the charts double

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 27th 2022 at 5:45PM

While As It Was coasts to an eighth straight week atop the singles chart for Harry Styles, his third solo album, Harry’s House, debuts at No.1 on the album chart, with first week consumption of 113,812 units.

Significantly more than the rest of the Top 20 combined, and more than 10 times the 10,838 sales that earn Ed Sheeran’s = a 3-2 advance, it is the first album to exceed 100K sales in a week since Adele’s 30 sold ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022