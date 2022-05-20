After finishing second in the Eurovision Song Contest last Saturday (May 14), UK entry Sam Ryder’s Space Man secures the exact same result on the singles chart, vaulting 78-2, with consumption soaring 888.18% week-on-week to 61,268 units (including 22,697 digital downloads and 1,274 CDs).

It actually managed to establish a small lead on the last two of the week’s sales flashes but ultimately lost out to Harry Styles’ As It Was, which secured its seventh straight week at No.1 at ...