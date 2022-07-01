Ending a run of 24 consecutive weeks in which leadership of the album chart has changed hands, Harry’s House is No.1 for Harry Styles for the second week in a row, and the fourth time in six weeks overall.

Its consumption falling 28.88% week-on-week to its lowest yet tally of 19,507 (2,074 CDs, 2,550 vinyl, 192 cassettes, 458 digital downloads and 14,233 sales-equivalent streams), Harry’s House came from behind for the second week in a row. After pipping Drake at ...