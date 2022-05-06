Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Harry Styles leads sluggish singles Top 10

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 6th 2022 at 5:48PM

Groundhog Day: The Top 10 continues its unprecedented sluggish spring slumber.

With no-one else able to take on the mantle, Harry Styles’ As It Was racks up its fifth straight week at No.1 but suffers a dip in consumption for the fourth straight week, subsiding a further 4.06% to 61,277 units.

Only the fifth song to make the Top 10 for the first time in the last seven weeks, and the only new arrival therein this frame, Wait For ...

