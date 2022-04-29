Harry Styles has now spent as many weeks at No.1 as a soloist as he did with One Direction. The band in which Styles came to fame registered 29 hit singles, six of them million sellers, and have achieved consumption of 21,053,953 units – but they spent only five weeks at the summit, a figure Styles equals this week.

Current smash As It Was enjoys its fourth straight week at the apex (63,873 sales), while first solo hit, Sign Of ...