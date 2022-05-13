Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Harry Styles' No.1 smash As It Was goes gold

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 13th 2022 at 5:38PM

About damn time: while the top two singles on the chart extend their duopoly to five weeks there is, at last, change in the air with Lizzo’s appositely-titled About Damn Time making spectacular progress for the second week in a row.

The introductory single from her fourth album Special, About Damn Time exploded 67-15 last week, making the biggest climb within the Top 75 to the latter position since 2006, when Scots band The View’s debut hit, Wasted Little DJ’s, ...

