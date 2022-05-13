About damn time: while the top two singles on the chart extend their duopoly to five weeks there is, at last, change in the air with Lizzo’s appositely-titled About Damn Time making spectacular progress for the second week in a row.
The introductory single from her fourth album Special, About Damn Time exploded 67-15 last week, making the biggest climb within the Top 75 to the latter position since 2006, when Scots band The View’s debut hit, Wasted Little DJ’s, ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now