In the closest race for album chart honours in a while, Foals made all the early running, with Drake easing ahead in the final sales flash of the week – but neither was destined for No.1 as, fresh from his UK tour dates, Harry Styles sneaked home with Harry’s House.

Topping the chart for the third time in total, it does so on consumption of 27,468 units – an 11.42% hike week-on-week - made up of 2,454 CDs, 2,649 vinyl ...