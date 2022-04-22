Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Harry Styles scores third consecutive week at top with As It Was

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 22nd 2022 at 5:46PM

As you were. As the tumbleweed continues to drift around a becalmed Singles Top 10, it is somehow appropriate that, as it was last week, and as it was the week before, the No.1 is, as it happens… As It Was.

On its third week in pole position – as many as any three of his former band One Direction’s five chart-toppers combined – the Harry Styles smash sees consumption fall 7.11% week-on-week to 65,387 units. That said, it effectively ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022