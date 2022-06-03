Britain celebrates as a long and majesterial, happy and glorious reign continues…and no, I don’t mean that of the elderly lady who has just gone platinum. I’m talking about that other regal ruler Harry Styles, who extends to nine weeks his status as king of the chart with As It Was which, coincidentally, has also now gone platinum.

Consumption of As It Was declines 18.27% week-on-week to 65,974 sales, lifting its 63-day tally to 626,613, making it Styles’ seventh platinum ...