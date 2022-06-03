Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Harry Styles secures ninth week at the top of the singles charts

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 3rd 2022 at 7:58PM

Britain celebrates as a long and majesterial, happy and glorious reign continues…and no, I don’t mean that of the elderly lady who has just gone platinum. I’m talking about that other regal ruler Harry Styles, who extends to nine weeks his status as king of the chart with As It Was which, coincidentally, has also now gone platinum.

Consumption of As It Was declines 18.27% week-on-week to 65,974 sales, lifting its 63-day tally to 626,613, making it Styles’ seventh platinum ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022